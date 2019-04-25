County Commission delays vote on fire-EMS merger for second time

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County commissioners delayed for a second time Monday a final vote on a reorganization of the Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services departments.

The 11-9 vote to delay came after a public hearing and a somewhat subdued debate among the 20 commissioners. The nine opposed to pushing the measure back were Beverly Atwood, Mary Ann Baker, Ken Buckmaster, Bubba Gregory, Dwight Jewell, Linda Johnson, Richard Johnson, Amber Russell and Steve Whittaker.

“I wanted to vote on it how it was,” Baker said after the meeting. Atwood and Russell expressed similar sentiments when asked.

“I think we probably should dispose of this ordinance – either vote it up or vote it down…,” Jewell said during the meeting.

Commissioners said they wanted to see budget figures from the mayor’s office on what merging the departments would cost. A previous estimate from EMS Director Matt Batey cited $9,000 in additional costs, which would provide additional pay for EMS workers who are cross-trained in firefighting. That estimate also assumed that the assistant fire chief would be an unpaid volunteer position.

“One of the issues in hand is we’d like to see a written budget as to how this would look,” said vice chairman Bill Fergusson. “We’ve been informed of what we think it would cost, but I think it’s time for us to see it in writing.”

County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners he expected to be able to have budget numbers available by the next meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee, currently scheduled for May 20.

“I believe it does (provide enough time to get budget numbers); if not I’ll structure it the way I want and that’s what you’ll vote on,” Chambers told commissioners.

At the request of Chambers, commissioners also voted unanimously to remove the county’s Emergency Management Agency from the planned merger. Chambers cited other counties, such as Davidson, that merged fire and EMS but left EMA as a separate agency as well as a previous ordinance passed by a previous Commission.

Five resolutions also passed Monday night:

Allowing the county to apply for a TDOT 2019 Litter Grant;

Adding American Fidelity Insurance as a supplement insurance carrier for county employees;

Allowing the mayor to sign a contract with TDOT for the extension of Highway 141 from Cedar Bluff Road to Highway 10;

Accepting a $20,000 Built Environment Grant from the state; and

Establishing a committee to set fair prices for the resale of land seized by the county for unpaid property taxes.

The 141 contract is a step in getting that project done, Chambers said in his mayor’s report, but no timeline exists for construction. TDOT released its three-year statewide estimate for projects last week and Highway 141 was not included.

The land sale committee is required by state law and will consist of the mayor, Jerry Ford, Richard Harsh, Linda Johnson and Fergusson.

Four budget amendments were approved by commissioners:

$10,000 from fund balance for the redesign of the county’s website;

$20,000 from the Built Environment Grant for a study of needed work in Hartsville City Park;

$813 in improvements to the animal shelter; and

$109,000 for the purchase of a backhoe for the Highway Department.

The last three budget amendments were internal transfers of funds already allocated.

Two appointments were made: Bryan King to the Economic Development Committee and Bubba Gregory to the Executive Committee. Gregory will give up his seat on the Purchasing Oversight Committee.

Two notaries were also approved in Ashlee Scott and Kyle Rutter.

The County Commission is next scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The May meeting is typically pushed back because of Memorial Day.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.