County Commission eyes final budget vote at June meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will take up the proposed 2020-21 budget for second and third readings during its June 22 meeting.

Commissioners passed the budget on first reading at their May meeting with one change – taking a proposed 2.5 percent raise for county employees and instead dividing that amount equally among the employees.

During last week’s Steering Committee meeting, chairman Dwight Jewell said the final estimate came out to a roughly 39 cent per hour increase for county employees.

The General Service and Urban Services tax levies will also be finalized at Monday’s meeting and remain unchanged from last year, at $2.4388 and $0.8753 respectively.

Two zoning ordinances will have public hearings and final votes. One requires new commercial or industrial construction that abuts residential property to provide a buffer strip consisting of a seven-foot tall fence and landscaping. The other rezones a house on Broadway from commercial to residential, in order to facilitate the sale of said property.

A proposed rezoning of property on Highway 25 from C-2 to C-1 will come up for first reading. If approved, a final vote will be in July.

Two resolutions continue various lease agreements between Trousdale County and various businesses and provide $26,500 in funding to four nonprofits: Habilitation and Training Services (HATS), Mid-Cumberland Human Resources, the Community Help Center and the Chamber of Commerce.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers told the Steering Committee he would appoint former county commissioner Freddie Banks to the Board of Zoning Appeals to fill a vacancy there.

There are a number of budget amendments on the agenda, totaling $432,976. All of these amendments are internal transfers of funds already allocated and in most cases are cleanup entries at the end of the current fiscal year.

The largest of those amendments is $180,000 in capital outlay by the school system. $60,000 of that is architectural fees for the middle school roof project, with the remainder going to replacing school furniture and water fountains, as well as atomizers for disinfecting schools and buses.

The County Commission will meet on Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse on Main Street.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]