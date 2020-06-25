County Commission finalizes 2020-21 budget, employee raises

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the County Commission signed off on Trousdale County’s proposed 2020-21 budget during Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioners passed the budget on second and third readings after making one change to a proposed raise for county employees. The amended budget now provides a 50-cent per hour increase across the board.

The budget originally called for a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment, but that was turned into an equal amount at May’s Commission meeting. That was scheduled to be a 39-cent raise, but some commissioners felt that was not enough.

The added cost to the county will be around $25,000 but growth in county tax revenues was sufficient to cover that amount, according to Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell.

The county tax rates were also set at $2.4388 in the general fund and $0.8753 in the Urban Services District. Both are unchanged from last year.

Two zoning ordinances passed on second reading: one to require fences as part of buffer zones between industrial/commercial and residential construction and the second to rezone a house on Broadway from commercial to residential.

A proposed rezoning of property on Highway 25 from C-2 to C-1 was defeated after it was explained that C-1 zoning covers the downtown Hartsville area.

Jewell, who formerly served as the county’s building and zoning official, told commissioners the proposed rezoning needed to go back to the Planning Commission to be fixed. However, a quirk in state law required the Commission to act on the request or it would automatically be approved.

Three resolutions were approved: providing $26,500 in funding to four nonprofit organizations, continuing various lease agreements and transferring a vehicle from EMS to the Rescue Squad.

A number of budget amendments totaling $521,343 were approved. All were internal transfers of funds already allocated in the 2019-20 budget and most are cleanup entries that typically come up at the end of the fiscal year.

One appointment, that of Freddie Banks to the Board of Zoning Appeals, was approved, along with five notaries – Sherry Baxley, Madison Beale, Tiffany Churchman, Lacie Davis and Kelsey Dickens.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said in his report that the landfill project on Gammons Lane was complete except for a few minor items. The mayor added that the Streetscape project on Main Street just needed milling and repaving of the project area to be completed. Landscaping will be added starting in November.

Chambers also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Cameron Carr, who served as the student representative to the Commission this year.

The County Commission will next meet on Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

