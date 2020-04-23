County Commission has busy agenda for April meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will have a busy agenda at its April meeting.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused March’s scheduled meeting to be canceled and pushed a number of items to the April agenda.

The 7 p.m. April 27 meeting will be held electronically via Zoom software. The public can listen in or participate by visiting https//:zoom.us/j/261661488 or calling 312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID 261661488. Anyone wishing to speak on a topic is asked to contact Chairman Dwight Jewell prior to the meeting.

Among the items pushed back were the nomination of Ken Buckmaster as fire chief and a resolution declaring Trousdale County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Chief among the new items of business will be a resolution to hold a referendum on raising the local option sales tax in Trousdale County from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent. If that resolution passes, the sales tax hike would go before Trousdale voters at the Aug. 6 election.

Raising the sales tax was discussed at two town-hall forums in February and March. Estimates were that based on 2019 figures, a half-cent sales tax increase would add around $320,000 annually to the county’s budget.

Other resolution on the agenda would allow county employees to participate in 401(k) or 457(b) retirement plans, sets the 2020 County Road List and applies for a Litter Grant in fiscal year 2021.

Three re-zonings are on the agenda. One on first reading would change property on Hilltop Drive from C-2 to R-1, while others on second reading would change property on Harris Branch Road from A-1 to R-1 and on Hilltop Drive from C-2 to R-1. The last two will require public hearings prior to a vote.

Three budget amendments, all interfund transfers of monies already allocated, are scheduled:

$5,000 in grant funding for equipment for EMA;

$500 in insurance recovery for EMA; and

$116,032.61 in incentive bonuses for school employees.

Several appointments are on the agenda as well. David Brown is being nominated for a four-year term as Judicial Commissioner; Debbie Jenkins, Teresa Turner and Linda Sue Johnson, Mark Presley and Ginny Hunter are being reappointed to the Animal Shelter Board; and Johnny Kerr and Rhonda Kiesling are being reappointed to the Planning Commission.

Presley is also being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Tower approved: The Planning Commission gave site plan approval Monday evening for AT&T to build a cell tower on Tomlinson Lane. Construction could begin in as soon as three weeks.

