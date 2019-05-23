County Commission has short agenda for May meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Commission will have a light agenda for its May meeting, highlighted by a second vote on whether to merge the Volunteer Fire and EMS departments.

After passing on first reading in February, the second vote was postponed in both March and April to allow for budget costs to be calculated and for commissioners to delve deeper into how a merged department would operate.

Also on the agenda is a budget amendment for $40,000 in overtime costs for EMS workers. The county mayor’s office indicated during the Commission’s work session that overtime pay was underestimated when preparing the current year’s budget, requiring the additional funds.

Also on the agenda are seven other budget amendments:

$25,278 from fund balance for increased construction costs for the upcoming Streetscape project on Main Street;

$15,135 in end-of-year transfers in the general fund;

$1,833 in Homeland Security grant funds;

$5,000 in custodial services for county buildings;

$2,200 in end-of-year transfers in the Urban Services District;

$3,800 in end-of-year transfers in Solid Waste; and

$43,400 in end-of-year transfers in the Highway Department.

Aside of the Streetscape and EMS overtime, all the amendments are internal transfers of funds already budgeted.

One zoning request will have a public hearing and second vote: a partial rezoning of 1 acre of the Merryman farm on Dixon Creek Lane from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential).

The Commission will also present certificates of recognition to the valedictorian (Sarah Henry) and salutatorian (Ann Henry) of the TCHS Class of 2019, as well as to student representative Justin Freeman.

Five notaries will also be up for approval.

The County Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting was moved from its usual Monday date because of the Memorial Day holiday.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.