County Commission looks at EMS vehicle purchase

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed purchase of a new truck for Trousdale County’s EMS director led to some contentious debate during Monday’s meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee.

Committee members voted not to recommend to the full County Commission a $38,000 request to purchase a truck. Under the proposal, EMS Director Matt Batey’s current vehicle would be shifted over to the Rescue Squad to replace one of its vehicles.

The $38,000 would come from the Ambulance Service’s fund balance, but some commissioners questioned whether it would be better to purchase the Rescue Squad a vehicle from the county’s general fund instead.

Other questions have arisen about whether it was better to purchase a 1500 (half-ton) truck vs. a 2500 (3/4-ton) truck.

“We’re (moving) a vehicle down so the Rescue Squad can have a heavier vehicle to tow a boat or other things. So why buy a 1500 today and not be able to pass it down years later?” asked commissioner Gary Walsh.

The budget amendment will remain on the agenda for Monday’s County Commission meeting but could be held if commissioners vote to do so.

Other budget items on Monday’s agenda will be:

$353 in dues to the Greater Nashville Regional Council;

$12,626.45 in tobacco grant funds;

$750 for economic development;

$4,450 in other equipment for the Rescue Squad;

$12,100 in UTrust grants for the school system; and

$644,572 for the ongoing Streetscape project on Main Street. Those funds are reimbursable to the county once the project is complete.

Commissioners will also vote Monday on establishing a Charter Review Commission, an ordinance for address display on homes and businesses, support for the county’s application for the Tennessee Downtowns program and defining duties and responsibilities of the Water Board.

Two rezoning measures will be up for first reading. One would change property along Highway 231N in Bethpage from A-1 to R-1 and the other changes property on Mockingbird Lane from C-2 to R-1.

Five appointments will also be up for votes: Alexander Dix, Gary Claridy and Linda Carey to the Agricultural Board, Betty Payne to the Housing Authority Board and a vacancy on the Planning Commission. County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he had not decided on a nominee but would have one by Monday’s meeting.

The County Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]