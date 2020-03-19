County Commission meeting could be called off

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission is scheduled to vote on the nomination of a new fire chief at its Monday meeting – assuming that meeting takes place.

At last Monday’s work session, Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said all county meetings would take place as scheduled. On Tuesday, those plans changed.

“Because of new White House and CDC recommendations for the public to ‘avoid crowds of 10 or more’ and other considerations, we have decided to cancel the budget hearings, Law Enforcement Committee, and Charter Review Commission meetings,” Jewell said by email.

Commissioners had been scheduled to meet Tuesday evening, as well as next Tuesday, to hold hearings on the proposed county budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Both meetings have been canceled.

Jewell said a decision on the County Commission meeting would be made Monday morning.

On the agenda Monday are the nominations of Ken Buckmaster as fire chief and a reappointment of Johnny Kerr to the Planning Commission. Appointments as Judicial Commissioner, to the Animal Shelter Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals are also scheduled. Those names were not available at press time.

Also on the agenda are resolutions to declare Trousdale County a Second Amendment sanctuary, to declare the 2020 County Road List and to provide 401(k) and 457(b) retirement plans for county employees.

A rezoning of property on Hilltop Drive from C-2 to R-1 is scheduled for a public hearing and second vote, while rezonings on Hawkins Branch Road (A-1 to R-1) and Hilltop Drive (C-2 to R-1) are scheduled for first reading votes.

Two budget amendments are on the agenda, both of which are internal transfers of funds already budgeted:

$5,000 in grant funding for equipment for Trousdale EMA; and

$116,032.61 in incentive bonuses for the school system.

The County Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]