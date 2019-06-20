County Commission pushes budget decision back to August

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County government looks likely to begin the 2019-20 fiscal year without a budget in place after the Budget & Finance Committee opted Monday evening to delay a decision on a spending plan.

Instead, the County Commission will vote at its June 24 meeting on a continuing resolution to authorize spending at current budget levels while budget discussions move forward.

State law allows counties to wait until Aug. 31 before a budget is required to be in place. According to the mayor’s office, Trousdale County last had to pass a continuing resolution in 2010.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers’ proposed budget already has a $1.2 million deficit in the general fund for the fiscal year. Of that total, just over $900,000 is in one-time expenses such as the Streetscape project, landfill repair on Gammons Lane and a tanker truck for the fire department.

Commissioners made the decision to hold off on a budget vote after a presentation from Director of Schools Clint Satterfield on the school budget, which seeks just over $850,000 in additional funding from the county.

With a penny of the property tax rate projected to bring in $24,989, meeting that request would require a 34-cent increase in county contributions.

“I don’t know what to say; this is a big lick thrown at Budget & Finance all at once,” said committee chairman Jerry Ford. “That might give us a little more time to think about (this) and decide what we want to do.”

“We need time to look at these numbers,” added commissioner Gary Walsh.

Commissioner Bill Fergusson brought up the idea of helping out the schools over a period of time. He mentioned the Commission previously having to raise property taxes by 42 cents to fill a budget deficit and phasing that in over two years.

“That’s something we might think about; I’m not saying that’s what we’re going to do. Maybe we have to gradually ease into the water in this situation,” he said.

As he has done previously, Satterfield cited a $429,000 loss in state funding under the Basic Education Program (BEP) in the upcoming year. That loss was just over $300,000 in 2018-19 and could grow to $600,000 in 2020-21.

He presented commissioners with two scenarios: one with full funding and one with no new funding. Under the second scenario, the school system’s fund balance would be depleted to $1.967 million by June 2020, with only an estimated $429,981 of that total available for unrestricted use.

“You’re pretty near broke in a year if you don’t do something about it now,” Satterfield said.

The schools’ proposed budget includes just over $500,000 in capital outlay projects such as roof work at the elementary school and door replacement at the middle school. Upcoming capital needs include a roof at the middle school, a new bus route and redoing the parking lot at the high school, according to Satterfield.

“We’re trying to save that fund balance for those capital outlay expenditures we’ve got coming,” he said. “What’s it going to look like when I have to come back here to fix a parking lot or buy a bus, because we don’t have the money to do it?

“It teeters on irresponsibility in that we know what the future is going to look like and if we refuse to do anything about it.”

Past ideas for school funding have included a half-cent local sales tax increase, which would require a public vote in 2020, or extending the wheel tax, which could not occur until 2022.

Commissioner Rachel Jones said while she favored fully funding schools, she was concerned about putting the burden on what she called the “38 percent” of county residents who pay property taxes.

“I think everyone wants to give the schools the money they need… I just think we need to come up with an option that’s more equitable for everyone,” she said.

“It’s not just the BEP, it’s not just what we’ve spent money on, it’s not just the fact that we lowered taxes,” commissioner Dwight Jewell said of the factors behind the budget deficit. “It’s all of those things.”

The County Commission will meet on Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse.

