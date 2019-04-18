County Commission scheduled for final vote on fire-EMS merger

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed merger between the Volunteer Fire Department and EMS service is scheduled to come up for second reading and a public hearing during Monday’s meeting of the County Commission.

After passing on first reading in February, commissioners opted last month to postpone the final vote to allow for some of the details to be worked out.

The debate during Monday’s work session became a contentious one, with questions raised and few answers all around.

“My concern is the volunteer firemen; will they stay with it if we do this merger? We don’t know,” said Bubba Gregory.

“To me, if you’re a professional organization, do you take your ball and run home because of a change? You’re not very professional,” countered Gary Walsh.

Gregory called for the question to be put before voters in the 2010 general election. But a legal opinion from the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) previously obtained states that its interpretation of Trousdale County’s charter allows the County Commission to merge the departments via ordinance.

“I want to make this thing better; that’s all we’re trying to do,” said Bill Fergusson.

Also on Monday’s agenda are four budget amendments:

$10,000 from the general fund balance for redesign of the county’s website;

$20,000 in grant funding for a study of needs in the park;

$813 for the animal shelter for expenses; and

$109,000 from the Highway Department for the purchase of a backhoe.

The last three budget amendments are internal transfers of funds already allocated.

Five resolutions are up for votes: an application for a TDOT Litter Grant, adding American Fidelity as a supplement insurance carrier for county employees, allowing the mayor to sign a contract with TDOT for the completion of the Highway 141/State Route 10 project, accepting the $20,000 Built Environment grant and establishing a committee to set prices for resale of properties taken over by the county after a tax sale.

State law requires such a committee and it will be made up of County Mayor Stephen Chambers and commissioners Jerry Ford, Bill Fergusson, Richard Harsh and Linda Sue Johnson.

Also up for appointment are Bryan King to the Economic Development Committee and Bubba Gregory to the Executive Committee.

Two zoning ordinances are on the agenda. One on first reading would rezone a 1-acre tract on Dixon Creek Road from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential). The other, on second reading, would rezone a house on White Oak Street from C-1 (commercial) to R-1.

The County Commission will meet Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

