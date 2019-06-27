County Commission sets July budget hearings

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County commissioners passed a continuing resolution Monday evening to keep county government operating while they continue to work on a budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The continuing resolution passed by a 19-1 vote, with Shane Burton casting the lone vote against.

Commissioners will hold budget hearings on July 8 and 11 to try and finalize a budget that can come before the full body at its July meeting. The Budget & Finance Committee voted last week to push a budget decision back until August, but Commission Chairman Jerry Ford pointed out Monday that waiting that long would make it impossible to get property tax notices out by October – when the county offers a 2 percent discount for early payment.

Commissioners also approved a $40,000 budget amendment from the Solid Waste Fund to accommodate increased tipping fees at the Smith County landfill, where Trousdale currently sends its trash.

A number of other budget amendments – all internal transfers and end-of-year cleanups – also met with unanimous approval Monday.

Commissioners also approved the creation of a committee to assist with the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census. This committee will solicit volunteers to encourage people to participate in the census, whether online, by phone or in person.

Beverly Atwood was appointed to the Executive Committee, Scott Graves to the Economic Development Committee, and John Oliver, Rose Kelley, Rhonda Keisling and Linda Carey were reappointed to the Library Board.

In his report to commissioners, County Mayor Stephen Chambers said a plan for fixing the Gammons Lane landfill had been sent to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for its approval. Also, a bid opening for the Streetscape project is scheduled for July 9 according to the mayor.

Two notaries were approved: Sherry Anthony-Bennett and Teena Inman.

