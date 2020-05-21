County Commission to cast first vote on 2020-21 budget

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will take a first vote on the proposed 2020-21 budget at its upcoming meeting.

Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse. Space is expected to be limited because of social distancing requirements.

Both the budget and tax levies for the General Services and Urban Services Districts will be up for first votes. The budget contains no increase in property taxes this year with rates staying at $2.4388 and $0.8753 respectively.

If approved, both the budget and tax levies would come up for second and third votes at the Commission’s June meeting.

Commissioners also have a resolution approving a capital outlay note of $1,049,170 for replacement of the roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School. It is expected to be a 10-year note, with the school system making the first year’s payment.

Multiple zoning issues are also on the agenda, including a change to current zoning requirements would require a solid fence no less than seven feet tall and landscaping to serve as a buffer between new and existing developments in residential and agricultural-zoned properties.

Three rezonings are up for votes. One on first reading would change a home on Broadway from commercial to residential. Two on second reading change property on Hawkins Branch Road from agricultural to residential and on Hilltop Drive from commercial to residential. Both those will require public hearings prior to the vote.

The appointment of Ken Buckmaster as chief of the Volunteer Fire Department is also expected to receive a vote Tuesday. At its April meeting, commissioners voted 13-6 to delay the matter until the public could offer comments during an open meeting. April’s meeting was held electronically.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said during Monday’s work session he hoped to have two nominees for the Board of Zoning Appeals after the resignations of Tammy Dixon and Peggy Taylor from that board.

Four budget amendments – all interfund transfers of money already allocated – are up for votes:

$53,982 in cleanup entries in the general fund;

$40,000 for a workhouse truck for the sheriff’s department;

$8,674 in cleanup entries in Solid Waste;

$30,850 in cleanup entries for the Highway Department.

