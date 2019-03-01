County Commission votes down Skillet Creek rezone

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed rezoning of property on Skillet Creek Road was rejected on a 15-4 vote by the County Commission during Monday night’s meeting.

The property owner had requested that 29 acres be reclassified from A-1 (agriculture) to R-1 (residential) to allow for six to eight homes to be built on 1-acre lots at the front of the property.

Residents of the Skillet Creek area turned out en masse for a public hearing on the proposal, which required a tiebreaking vote from County Mayor Stephen Chambers to pass on first reading in January.

Before the debate began, commissioner Bill Fergusson said he had spoken with the owner, who was willing to have part of the property rezoned rather than the entire 29 acres. But his motion to send back to the Planning Commission failed by a 13-6 vote.

A further motion by David Nollner to limit public debate to only residents of Skillet Creek Road itself failed on a voice vote.

Residents of the area complained the development would increase traffic and cited a lack of current infrastructure (roads, water, etc.) in the area.

“It’s a little road… to increase the volume of traffic that much would bring safety issues. It’s a rural area,” said Bill Badger.

“We wanted the peace and tranquility of a small town. We came back to be in a nice community,” added Mitch Allen. “From my property, I’ll be able to look at these houses. That’s not why we came here.”

Votes to approve the rezone came from Gary Claridy, Richard Harsh, Dwight Jewell and David Nollner. Grace Thomas was not present at Monday’s meeting.

Development of the property can proceed despite the failure to rezone. Agricultural zoning allows for housing on 3-acre tracts instead of the 1-acre lots allowed by residential.

Commissioners also approved three other zoning requests:

On second reading, changing property on Hayes Street from R-1 to R-3 to allow for townhomes;

On first reading, changing property along Highway 231S near Rocky Creek Church from A-1 to C-1 for a proposed restaurant and wedding venue; and

On first reading, changing property on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 (industrial) to A-1.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers made one nomination to the Water Board, whch was approved. Todd Webber, an Air Force veteran who now works as a project manager for a construction firm, was approved by commissioners to fill one of two vacancies created by resignations earlier this month.

Commissioners also approved resolutions to accept funds for a $322,216 landfill grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for work on a Gammons Lane site. The grant will reimburse half of the county’s expense on the project.

Four budget amendments were approved:

$644,432 in funding for the landfill project (Solid Waste fund balance);

$5,000 for transmission replacement on an ambulance (Ambulance Service fund balance);

$436.38 in vehicle repairs for the Sheriff’s Department (internal transfer); and

$29,556 in line-item adjustments for the Highway Department (internal transfer).

Six notaries were approved: Hope Gregory, Sophia Roach, Samantha Grossman, Shewanna Gray-Cross, Denise Quigley and Darlene Pendleton.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.