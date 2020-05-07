County facilities begin reopening process

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

While businesses are beginning to return to normal in Trousdale County, government facilities are also working on plans to reopen.

A document posted on the Hartsville/Trousdale County Government Facebook page last week updated the community on the plans for county government.

The Administration Building will remain closed until May 8 and will be open by appointment only from May 11-15. Those entering the building will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The walking trail and open grass areas in Hartsville City Park have reopened, but the baseball fields, playground, basketball & tennis courts and swimming pool will remain closed under state guidelines.

The county’s Parks & Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet on May 12 and will likely discuss the reopening of facilities at that time.

The Senior Center will remain closed until May 29, per Executive Order #30 from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The county jail and sheriff’s office remain closed to visitors. Visitation at the jail is taking place online and Sheriff Ray Russell will decide when the offices can reopen.

The Fred A. Vaught Public Library released its plans for a phased reopening beginning May 4. Curbside service was to be available and computer access outside by appointment only. Curbside service will be offered Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., and Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

Beginning May 18, limited public access will be available with computer access for 30 minutes per day per visitor, or two hours for approved testing purposes. Patrons will not be able to go beyond the computer area but will be able to request items at the front desk.

Beginning in June full patron access will be allowed, except that furniture and shared-use items will not be available. Group events and meetings will also not be permitted. The library expects to resume operating without restrictions in August.

The Summer Reading program will be held virtually or recorded by library staff. Further details will be forthcoming.

These plans are subject to change depending on the current health situation.

