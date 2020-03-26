County, state government offices close amid coronavirus scare

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County and state government operations have been affected by the spread of the coronavirus, which as of Tuesday had 667 reported cases in Tennessee.

Trousdale County has not declared a state of emergency as of yet, while some local governments such as Lebanon and Sumner County have.

The County Administration Building has been closed to the public, although the drive-thru window remains open to handle business as needed. Offices can also be reached by phone or email.

“We are keeping track of the situation and will update you as a situation arises,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said via Facebook video. “Please keep track of all developments at our website, trousdalecountytn.gov, or by following Hartsville/Trousdale County Government on Facebook.”

Monday’s County Commission meeting and Tuesday’s Water Board meeting were both canceled. No makeup dates had been announced at press time.

Those needing to contact County Clerk Rita Crowder’s office can call 615-374-2906 or email [email protected] Trousdale County residents can renew their license plates online at tncountyclerk.com. Copies of marriage certificates can also be obtained by phone or email. If you want a hunting/fishing license, Wal-Mart and Hartsville Food Mart on River Street also sell them, or they can be purchased online using the TWRA website at tnwildlife.org. The Clerk’s office will be closed on Saturdays for the rest of March.

Trustee Cindy Carman’s office can be reached at 615-374-2916. Residents can mail their property tax payments to 328 Broadway, Suite 3, Hartsville, TN 37074 or pay online at tennesseetrustee.com by selecting Trousdale County in the County/City menu.

Property Assessor Dewayne Byrd’s office can be reached at 615-374-2553. Tax assessment and property information can be found online at assessment.cot.tn.gov/RE_Assessment/.

Register of Deeds Candice Hall’s office can be reached at 615-374-2921. Filings can be mailed to 328 Broadway, Room 12, Hartsville, TN 37074, or you can do a title search online at ustitlesearch.net. During the coronavirus pandemic, the service is being provided free of charge.

Building & Codes official Sam Edwards can be reached at 615-374-1125 or by email at [email protected]

The Water Department can be reached at 615-374-3484 or hartsvillewater.com and payments can be made online or in the drive-thru window or night dropbox. Solid Waste can be reached at 615-374-9574 or [email protected] The mayor’s office can be reached by calling 615-374-2461 or emailing [email protected]

Hartsville City Park remains open although the restrooms are closed. Anyone visiting the park is urged to practice social distancing.

The Trousdale County Health Department is limiting its services to essential public health services such as WIC, high risk primary care services and immunizations for children and high-risk populations. The Health Department can be contacted at 615-374-2112.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is also taking steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public in response to COVID-19. As of Monday, the TDHS has decided to move to appointment only for in-person services.

Hartsville’s DHS office can be reached at 615-374-3513. These changes will remain in effect indefinitely for offices in each Tennessee county until the COVID-19 state of emergency is reduced. No issuance of benefits will be impacted as a result of these office closures.

Certain TDHS services are always available online, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Families First, Child Support, Adult Protective Services and the Child Care Certificate Program. Visit tn.gov/humanservices for more information.

Trousdale Medical Center has also made changes to its visitation policy, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and one visitor allowed per patient for inpatient, one visitor at staff discretion for emergency room patients and one visitor only if necessary for outpatient care.

All visitors and patients at the hospital will be screened at the main entrance, the hospital announced.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports