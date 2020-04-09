Dewayne Byrd to retire as Trousdale County Assessor of Property

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Dewayne Byrd has announced that he will not seek re-election after three terms as Trousdale County’s Assessor of Property.

Byrd, who has served in that capacity since first being elected in 2008, said he felt the time was right to retire after 30 years in county government.

“I decided this probably a year ago,” Byrd said. “I didn’t want to run again and be working when I was 70 years old. I thought this was a good time, after this term, to retire.”

Before being elected as Assessor of Property, Byrd spent 18 years as a county commissioner.

Earlier this year, Byrd received Three-Star certification from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers for technical compliance by the Tennessee Comptroller’s division of property assessments.

Byrd said he was looking forward to working on his farm and doing “whatever I want to do.” He thanked the voters for allowing him to serve and said he would miss working with the people of Trousdale County.

“I’ve enjoyed the work, going out and measuring new houses and meeting those people; monitoring all the buildings,” Byrd said.

“I’ve been working, getting a W-2 form, for 50 years, since 1970. I just feel it’s time.”

