Dwight Jewell retires as Trousdale County building inspector

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Dwight Jewell officially ended his tenure as Trousdale County’s building inspector and codes officer last week, retiring after eight years.

A reception was held at the county’s administration building on Feb. 13, which was Jewell’s last day of work.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers thanked Jewell for his hard work and presented him with a commemorative glass plaque and a pipe (Jewell is known for his pipe collection).

“When Mr. Jewell came into office, he had a lot thrown on him that he probably didn’t know was part of the job. But he’s endeavored to do the best he can and has made great improvements in the office. He’s leaving it in a much better position than it was when he found it,” Chambers said.

“He’s done a lot for the county; things we wouldn’t even realize. I want to thank him for his service to the county. He’s contributed greatly to the operation of Trousdale County.”

Jewell has overseen high growth in Trousdale County during his eight years as building inspector. For each of the last two years, the county has seen over 100 building permits purchased and that streak is expected to continue this year.

Jewell also worked closely with CoreCivic in overseeing the construction of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

“It’s been a hard job to do; I did the best I could and tried to treat everyone the same,” Jewell said. “If Sam can do that, he’ll be much more successful than I ever was.”

Sam Edwards was appointed last month to fill the position by Mayor Chambers and was approved by the County Commission. A former veteran, Edwards has been working with Jewell on a part-time basis since the beginning of the year to learn the job.

“I just appreciate the opportunity to do this. It’s not the end of my service to the county, just a different way,” Jewell said.

Jewell was elected as a county commissioner from the 7th District last year. He currently chairs the Building Committee and Law Enforcement Committee, and also serves on the Budget & Finance, Executive and Communications committees. He has also said he would be available on a part-time basis to assist Edwards as needed.

Jewell is married to Martha Joe Jewell, a retired teacher, and is a father of three and grandfather of four.

Asked his future plans, Jewell joked, “Whatever I want to do!”

