Emergency Committee backs ordinance to merge Fire, EMS departments

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed merger between Trousdale County’s Volunteer Fire Department and EMS took its first step forward Tuesday night, receiving approval from the county’s Emergency Committee.

An ordinance put together by the state’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) calls for fire, EMS and EMA to come under one department, headed by one official. The organizational chart accompanying the ordinance calls for three deputy chiefs – one for fire, one for EMS, one for EMA – who would oversee day-to-day operations of each department.

Steve Cross, a fire management consultant for MTAS, made a presentation to the committee on the proposal.

“It helps their efficiency and effectiveness in responding to emergency events,” Cross told committee members, while noting that a similar model is used in Davidson County.

“We’ve looked to try to make our services better as our community grows and continues to grow,” said commissioner Bill Fergusson. “This is something we’ve looked at for a while. Now tonight we’re trying to see how do we do this.”

Consolidation of services, according to MTAS, would include the following benefits:

Fire, Rescue, EMS and EMA members’ safety will be enhanced due to consistent training and operational guidelines and best practices;

Mayor and/or elected officials have direct access to affect public safety through one Director/Fire Chief;

Efficient chain of command that takes into consideration span of control and division of labor;

Efficient, effective interagency communications; and

Consistent cross-training training for members.

The proposal calls for EMS personnel who are trained in fire response to be stationed at the fire hall around the clock, with other personnel on hand from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This would be a third ambulance crew (the county has two currently) who would serve as a first response unit in case of fire and as a third option for emergency transport if the other two ambulances were in service.

Cross also noted that combining services could make it easier to obtain grants for equipment and training, since more people would be served.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he envisioned transitioning to a merger, with the ordinance not taking effect until the new budget year starts on July 1. Chambers said that would give county government time to come up with job qualifications for the deputy chiefs and other positions and to figure out the budget for a combined agency.

“My thought is if you’re going to do it, it needs to be no sooner than July 1,” the mayor said. “There are a lot of parts and pieces to be worked out, getting your budget numbers together… That would be my preference.”

Commissioners tried to address concerns from both the volunteer firefighters and the community that merging would not diminish the effectiveness of services in Trousdale County.

Commissioner Gary Walsh noted that a petition has made its way around and as of Monday had 259 signatures, asking that the departments be left separate as they currently are.

“Volunteers (firemen) are the backbone for us… We’re just trying to make a process better,” Fergusson said. “What person who’s a volunteer wouldn’t want to get better?”

The ordinance will go before the County Commission for a first reading at its Feb. 25 meeting. If it passes, a public hearing and second reading will take place at the Commission’s March meeting.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]