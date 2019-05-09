FCC, Social Security warn of phone scams

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Federal Communications Commission is alerting consumers to reported waves of “One Ring” or scam robocalls targeting specific area codes in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.

These calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back, often resulting in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number. Consumers should not call these numbers back.

Recent reports indicate these calls are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania. News reports have indicated widespread overnight calling in New York State and Arizona.

Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two. They may call repeatedly, hoping the consumer calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.

Consumer Tips:

Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.

File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls by visiting fcc.gov/complaints.

If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls.

Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize.

Advances in technology allow massive amounts of calls to be made cheaply and easily. In addition, spoofing tools make it easy for scammers to mask their identity. The FCC is working to combat scam calls with enforcement actions, a strong push for caller ID authentication, and support for call blocking tools.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has also issued a warning that scammers were spoofing calls from the SSA’s Fraud Hotline. The impostors are telling lies such as, “Your Social Security number has been suspended for criminal activity” or “Your benefits might be suspended if you don’t follow these instructions.”

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

Share scam information – Scammers had to find a new con because the IRS impostor calls became too recognizable. Remember, knowledge is power, so please tell your family and friends.

Ask questions – The Social Security Administration typically does NOT call you out of the blue and they DO NOT call from the Fraud Hotline phone number.

Follow Up – Don’t call the numbers provide by the caller or through a robocall. Call SSA directly at 1-800-772-1213.

Hang up – These scams use fear to take your money. If you feel pressured into making a quick decision, just hang up.

Don’t trust the Caller ID – Scammers are constantly spoofing numbers to look official and there’s no way to tell the difference.

Don’t wire money – Methods of payment are important. Reputable companies don’t mind a money trail, but scammers do. That’s why wire transfers, gift cards and Bitcoin are the payment methods con artists use because once you pay it, it’s gone.

Report the scam – Whether you fall for the scam or not, report it. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has set up a specific site at identitytheft.gov/ssa.