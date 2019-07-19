Ferrell Haile recognized by Tennessee pharmacists

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Ferrell Haile of Gallatin was recently honored with the 2019 Shelby Rhinehart Public Service Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA), in recognition of his work and support of the pharmacy profession.

This award was created in 2002 to recognize individual support of the pharmacy profession through legislative and service efforts in honor of the late pharmacist and Representative Shelby A. Rhinehart, who served 36 years in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Haile was presented this award during a ceremony at the 131st TPA Summer Meeting in Murfreesboro. He has served patients and pharmacy while building a career around advocacy and profession advancement.

He received his B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Memphis. In addition to being a Tennessee state senator, Haile is also a pharmacist and previous owner at Perkins Drugs in Gallatin. He has advocated for pharmacy both in practice and as a senator. He serves on several Senate committees and is First Vice Chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. A longtime TPA member, Haile was a board member for the Sumner County Health Department and the American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. Haile was the 2017 Tennessee CASA Association Legislator of the Year and earned the 2015 Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry Award: Tennessee Champion of Commerce.

Haile owns Haile Farms, a cattle farm in Gallatin, and is a member of the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association. He is a former Rotary Club president and former board member of Christian Towers and World Christian Broadcasting. He and his wife, Kay, have four children and seven grandchildren.