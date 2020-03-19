Governor announces aid package for those affected by coronavirus

By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press (TNS)

As the number of Tennessee’s reported coronavirus cases jumped from 52 to 73 on Tuesday, with economic activity expected to fall, Gov. Bill Lee announced he will use some of the $732 million from the state’s welfare program to help families, while the state’s unemployment fund is well prepared to help those who lose their jobs.

The Republican governor also announced he is doubling his already previously announced $100 million infrastructure grant program for local governments to $200 million and allowing the money to be used to help address the pandemic.

“We certainly never wanted this day to come and we didn’t know it would come this severely, but we’re prepared in this state in ways many other states are not,” said Lee, speaking to reporters in his second daily coronavirus briefing at the Capitol.

And while Hamilton, Knox and Shelby counties still have few reported case of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus compared to Metro Nashville and Williamson counties, State Epidemiologist John Dunn said he expects the number to rise as the infection continues to spread.

“Different parts of the state might have had introduction of COVID-19 at different times. And then different events may facilitate the spread of clusters of disease. So I think in each of those metropolitan areas we are anticipating seeing more and more cases as more people get tested and the virus spreads in their communities,” Dunn said.

Lee also pushed back on a report by WalletHub that said Tennessee ranks as the ninth least aggressive state in the nation in fighting the virus, with the state in the cellar of its number of public health labs, in tested coronavirus cases, public health spending per capita and in total public health emergency preparedness funding.

“I think we’re very well prepared,” the governor said, citing the state’s $1.2 billion “Rainy Day” emergency reserve fund and lowest per capita debt. He noted there are record funds in both Tennessee’s Unemployment Trust Fund as well as its Temporary Assistance to Needy Families fund.

“We’re prepared for an economic downturn and the coronavirus,” he said.

Lee said the state’s Temporary Assistance Program for Needy Families (TANF) is “at an all-time high in our state, and we expect there will be a significant need for TANF funding to provide assistance to needy families in Tennessee over the next months as the economy declines.”

The administration will start issuing payments of up to $1,000 a month for a qualifying family of five facing joblessness, with businesses expected to begin laying workers off due to the disease’s impact across the economy.

The governor also is extending unemployment benefits for workers being quarantined under doctor’s orders and unable to work. Lee said he anticipates the federal government soon will remove job-search requirements to obtain unemployment benefits.

On another front, Lee announced there will be a special $10 million COVID-19 grant program for childcare facilities. Changes are coming to the federal food stamp program, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, with easier access for needy families, said Lee who hopes to have federal guidance on the changes soon.