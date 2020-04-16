Hartsville accepted into Tennessee Downtowns program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville was one of 10 Tennessee communities named Monday as participants in the Tennessee Downtowns program.

Operated by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Downtowns helps communities revitalize traditional commercial districts, enhance community livability, spur job creation and maintain the historic character of downtown districts.

The two-year program will include community training and a $15,000 grant for a downtown improvement project.

“I would like to thank the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for selecting Hartsville to participate in the Tennessee Downtowns program. Our application was the result of months of work by staff of the Greater Nashville Regional Council, County Historian John Oliver and the Downtown Revitalization Steering Committee members, with the support of the County Commission and business and property owners in downtown Hartsville,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers.

Other communities selected were Collinwood, Covington, Decaturville, Dunlap, Halls, Madisonville, Somerville, South Pittsburg and Whiteville.

“TNECD remains focused on strengthening rural Tennessee, and for many communities, that means ensuring their historic downtowns are vibrant,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe in a press statement. “The Tennessee Downtowns program is an essential part of our rural development strategy, and we look forward to working with these ten new Tennessee Downtowns as they develop sustainable renewal efforts in their commercial districts.”

“The training provided by this program will allow all of us to begin the process of revitalizing the historic downtown area. It will not happen overnight, and will require the cooperation of local government, business owners, property owners, civic groups and residents to make downtown Hartsville a place where people will want to work, shop and live,” Chambers added.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports