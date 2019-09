By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett stopped in Hartsville on Friday to present a grant check to officials at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library.

Hartsville’s library received a $1,572 technology grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The funds will be used to upgrade computers and monitors for public use, according to Library Director Megan Lee.

