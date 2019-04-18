Homeless population said to be damaging Living History Museum

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Keeping the homeless population out of Hartsville’s Living History Museum was a topic of discussion during last week’s meeting of the County Buildings Committee.

The house on White Oak Street dates back to the 1930s and replicates a tobacco farm from that era, according to the county website.

In recent months, homeless people have been breaking into the building and staying there.

“Our street people are considering it home now and are causing a lot of damage and problems down there,” said chairman Dwight Jewell.

Jewell said the mayor had indicated he would seek warrants to prosecute anyone caught trespassing on the property.

Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was the cost of replacing windows at the historic courthouse, with an estimate coming back at between $112,000 and $131,000. No decision was made and the project could be done in pieces over years, Jewell said.

Commissioners also approved a resolution that will form a five-person committee (four commissioners and the county mayor) to allow county government to sell land acquired via tax sales, such as the one held this week. State law requires such a committee, which is charged with setting a price and receiving bids on property.

The resolution will come before the County Commission for a vote at its April 22 meeting.

Committee members also heard a presentation from Lee Company on providing maintenance to county buildings. No decision was made and commissioners will ask the mayor to come up with a list of buildings and what services would be needed.

