Industrial Development Board discusses property sale

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The owner of a proposed meat packing plant in Hartsville appears set to close on a sale of property, the Industrial Development Board reported during a Jan. 21 meeting.

Chairman Mark Beeler told board members he had held discussions with Steve Anderson of Carthage, who has a contract to purchase roughly nine acres at the intersection of Industrial Park Drive and Halltown Road for $100,000.

“The latest I got from him is he has an equity position in his loan, and as soon as he gets the written OK… he will place a draw on that and make a payment for the land deal,” Beeler said.

The ID Board previously gave Anderson an extension on the contract, giving him until Jan. 31 to close on the property.

Board members also authorized Beeler to execute paperwork related both to the closing and a grant from Tennessee Central Economic Authority to place water and sewer taps on the property.

That grant allows up to $9,500 for tap fees and requires no match on the board’s part.

The Industrial Development Board also set a called meeting for Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. to update members and the public on the sale of the property.

Board members also approved a request from County Mayor Stephen Chambers for a letter of partnership related to Trousdale County’s application for the Tennessee Downtowns program.

Run through the Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Downtowns offers training related to downtown revitalization and could open doors to grants for that purpose, the mayor stated.

The board also reappointed Beeler as chairman and voted Bryan King as vice chair and Robert Thurman as secretary/treasurer.

