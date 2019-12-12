Industrial Development Board OKs contract extension on meat processing plant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Industrial Development Board approved on Tuesday an extension to a contract with a Smith County man who wants to open a meat processing plant in Hartsville.

Board members approved two amendments to the contract with Steve Anderson of Carthage. One changes the name in the contract from Anderson personally to his corporate entity, Anderson Meats & Processing.

The other extends the closing date to January 31, 2020.

At the request of board member Bryan King, members voted to have his earnest money become firm at the original closing date of Dec. 20.

“In theory, he could walk away at the moment of closing and we’d be left holding the bag for expenses, lawyer fees, etc.,” King said.

Chairman Mark Beeler noted that Anderson had presented the board with a letter from his lending institution stating that the loan had been approved. Anderson is seeking approvals from the federal Small Business Administration and told the board he is still waiting on the SBA to act.

“They have approved his loan request and are submitting it to the SBA,” Beeler said. “Mr. Anderson has provided a copy of a letter indicating his financing is approved.”

Anderson has a contract to purchase roughly nine acres located at the corner of Halltown Road and Industrial Park Drive for $100,000. His proposed processing plant would only take up little more than an acre of that site and would be capable of handling 10 head of cattle per day. Anderson has previously said he wants the plant to be certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would have to have an inspector on site.

When asked about the property’s appraisal, Beeler noted that the property was appraised for roughly $172,000 but had sat vacant for years.

King added that part of the property was deemed unusable and the decision was made to entice the buyer to purchase the entire parcel rather than just a portion.

The board is next scheduled to meet on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]