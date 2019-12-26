John Rose discusses first year in U.S. Congress

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Just shy of one year after taking office, Sixth District Congressman John Rose spoke with The Vidette about some of the more important legislation passed in the U.S. House in recent days.

Rose specifically praised the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which passed the House 385-41 on Dec. 19. Rose voted in favor of the trade deal, which would replace NAFTA.

“Our work of passing the USMCA out of the House will be one of the real significant accomplishments of the year.” “It still has to go through the Senate… but USMCA will make a real difference for Tennessee workers, four our country and for our industry in opening up markets.”

The congressman also cited the recent passage of a budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which was passed in two parts. Rose voted in favor of one bill but voted against the second. He noted that he has to weigh all the parts of a bill before deciding on his vote.

“I voted for one and against one… each of those bills had things I didn’t like,” he said. “You have to decide which issues are most important and prioritize… There was too much spending in both of them.”

Rose also noted passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, which provides $738 billion in defense funding. That bill contains provisions from a bill Rose introduced that is intended to combat the financing of terrorism worldwide.

Rose did say he was disappointed that it took Congress so long to pass the appropriations bills.

“The No. 1 obligation of the federal government is to protect the country,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that it took us so long to pass that.”

Combating rising drug costs is another area Rose spoke on. The House passed a bill on Dec. 12 – mostly along party lines – that is designed to allow the government to negotiate drug costs with manufacturers. Rose voted against HR 3, citing what he called “price controls.” He promoted what he called a bipartisan alternative that he has cosponsored but called for getting government less involved in health care and empowering patients and physicians.

“By implementing price controls, it would have been a deterrent to the development of new lifesaving drugs,” he said. “We have a real problem with the costs of medications in this country and there need to be solutions.”

Rose has signed on as a cosponsor to bipartisan legislation to limit surprise medical billing, an issue he said constituents have consistently brought up during meetings with staff.

In the coming year, Rose hopes to advance legislation to limit the ability of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions against actions by the government. He called it a problem that has grown both in the Trump and Obama Administrations.

“We’ve all seen the ill effects of a single district judge issuing an injunction that stop the implementation of government policy, whether it be the President’s or laws enacted by Congress,” he said.

Rose is from Putnam County and was elected in 2018 to Congress – the first time he has sought elected office. He thanked his staff for their work in helping constituents and being his eyes and ears in the district.

“It’s a great privilege and honor to represent the people of the Sixth District, including Trousdale County,” Rose said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]