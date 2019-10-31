Law Enforcement Committee examines noise ordinances

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County noise ordinances and school resource officers were topics of discussion during the Oct. 22 meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee.

“We’ve had an issue arise on our noise ordinance, particularly with Keller’s Bar & Grill,” said chairman Dwight Jewell. “They’ve built an outdoor seating area and have had some bands out there… Several neighbors have complained.”

Jewell said he thought the county’s most recent noise ordinance, which was passed in 2006, did not properly address the situation and was difficult to enforce, since what would be acceptable amounts of noise were not defined.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!