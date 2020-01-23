Luke Tinsley announces bid for District 40 seat

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Luke Tinsley is proud to announce his campaign for the Tennessee State House of Representatives’ 40th district.

After much time dedicated to prayer and thoughtful consideration on the matter, he believes that there is a need for new leadership that looks to the future and not the past.

This will be a campaign focused on ensuring that our government is relatable, responsible and reliable to everyone regardless of where they live, what the make, or who they are. Our future has not already been written by our past. By putting people above politics, Luke will address the serious issues that face the people of this district. Every day on the campaign trail he will speak to residents about their lives and how government can work better for them.

Throughout the past weeks, Tinsley has spent time meeting with local officials, residents, and business owners in Sumner, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties. The people of this district have needs that range from better infrastructure and growth management to economic development and education funding. He believes that the future of this district is bright, but currently we are in a critical time where choices made will a generational impact that could make or break our future.

Luke Tinsley is a strong conservative who comes from a military family. By serving on the County Commission in Sumner County along with work in the private sector both for companies and as a small businessman, he has the experience needed to make change in Nashville for the hard-working people back home.

District 40 is currently represented by Terri Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster), who has served in the House since 2009.