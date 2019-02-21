Mayor asks County Commission for $644K to fix old landfill

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Funding for the cleanup of an old landfill in Trousdale County will be on the agenda for Monday’s County Commission meeting.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers is submitting a budget amendment requesting $644,432 in funding for the landfill, located off Gammons Lane. In 2017, inspectors from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) discovered that leachate from the landfill was contaminating water downhill from the site.

The county is being required to address the problem and has a deadline of Oct. 31, 2019 to have work finished on the site.

Trousdale County has been notified that it is eligible to receive half of the amount requested in matching funds via a state grant. The grant requires the county to front the entire amount and submit receipts for reimbursement.

“They’ve given us a copy of the grant contract they’ve approved us for,” Chambers said. “Since it involves appropriation of funds, we’ve got to go before the County Commission before I can sign the contract.”

Chambers had provided commissioners last month with a preliminary estimate of just over $720,000 to fix the landfill site. He noted that figure contained a 15 percent contingency, which was not covered in the grant proposal from TDEC.

“That still allows engineering fees… and is about point on with the estimate,” Chambers said. “The estimate was just an initial look at it. It could come back… less than that.”

The county has until May 15 to present TDEC with a plan for corrective action on the site.

Also on the Commission’s agenda is the acknowledgement of two resignations from the Water Board. Chambers said he hoped to have at least one nomination Monday night and perhaps both. He set a deadline of Feb. 20 for applications and said as of Tuesday he had 13 applications.

“I want one position with a financial background… and the other someone with some business background,” the mayor said. “I think there’s a good chance I’ll hav both on the 25th.”

Also on Monday’s agenda are:

First reading on two rezoning requests: one on Highway 231 from A-1 to C-1 and on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 to A-1;

Public hearings and second readings on two rezonings: one on Skillet Creek Lane from A-1 to R-1 and one on Hayes Street from R-1 to R-3.

The Skillet Creek rezone required a tiebreaking vote from Mayor Chambers to pass 11-10 at its first reading in January.

Commissioners will also have three other budget amendments:

$5,000 to replace a transmission on an ambulance;

$436.38 in repairs on a Sheriff’s Department vehicle; and

$29,556 in line-item internal transfers within the Highway Department’s budget.

The County Commission will meet Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]