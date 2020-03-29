Mayor declares state of emergency in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers declared a state of emergency for the county on Saturday evening after news that a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported earlier in the afternoon.

In an email sent to county officials announcing the move, Chambers stated “This is primarily to allow easier access to state and federal assistance, and to allow fast tracking the purchase of equipment and supplies needed to combat the spread of COVID-19. This decision was made after consulting with EMA Director Batey and County Health Officer Dr. Badru.”

The declaration does not mandate a “shelter in place” order, as has been the case elsewhere. The declaration also says the state of emergency shall expire after seven days.

READ DECLARATION: HTC Declaration of State of Emergency March 28 2020

