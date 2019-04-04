Mayor gives first ‘State of the County’ address

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County Mayor Stephen Chambers gave his first ‘State of the County’ address during Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Chambers highlighted the growth Trousdale County has seen in recent years, both in population and in business opportunities.

“Looking at it, I’d say the state of the county is growing… it’s also involved. The residents like being involved in organizations to help improve our community,” the mayor said.

Chambers said Trousdale County had grown from a population of 7,864 in 2010 to an estimated 10,083 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That percentage growth rates No. 1 in Tennessee during that time, according to the mayor.

“The smallest county in Tennessee in terms of land size is No. 1 in growth of population,” Chambers said.

The mayor also highlighted the growth in new business in Trousdale County, many of which are home-based businesses or online commerce. He also noted coming businesses, such as the bakery planned at the corner of Broadway and Main and renovations to the old Texas Boot factory.

Economic development will continue to be a priority for the mayor’s office, as Chambers said he had talked with different organizations about ways to promote small business in Trousdale County.

The mayor addressed upcoming expenditures on both the Gammons Lane landfill and the Streetscape project in downtown Hartsville.

The county has received a $322,000 grant from the state to cover roughly half of the costs of fixing leachate issues at the old landfill. Chambers said the county is continuing to look for ways to lower that cost. The state is requiring work to be completed at the site by the end of October.

Improvements to the water system was another area the mayor touched upon, saying three current tanks were rated by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as being in danger of failing. The Water Department is currently working to address those issues.

“We’re looking at whether it would be better to repair those tanks or to replace them with a 1 million gallon tank that would increase our capacity to store and resolve some flow issues,” Chambers said.

With regards to the Streetscape project, the county is awaiting approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for its plans. The project would run along Main Street from Broadway to River Street and will redo sidewalks and parking along that stretch.

“We’ve submitted all the documentation to TDOT… We’re a little bit ahead of the game there,” the mayor said.

The county has until July 15 to receive TDOT approval to begin construction or the funding for the project will disappear, according to Chambers.

“The engineers are confident that we will have TDOT approval ahead of the deadline,” he said.

Promoting more tourism in the county was another area the mayor said he wanted to address moving forward.

“We have the Cumberland River, Taylor’s Landing and other assets in Trousdale County we can take advantage of,” Chambers said. “I think we can help tourism develop, which would in turn help a lot of businesses in Trousdale County.”

Improving both transparency and efficiency in county government is also a priority for the mayor. The county has begun live streaming video of committee meetings and is working to digitize county ordinances to make them easier to research.

Chambers took questions from the audience, some of which dealt with the expansion of broadband and the potential for a hotel.

The mayor noted that both those were private operations and had no involvement from county government.

Asked about the upcoming budget process and whether there would be a tax increase, the mayor said, “I certainly hope not… We’re looking at ways to decrease expenses that will put us in a better position.”

The school system has already seen reduced state funding via the BEP (Basic Education Program) because of increase fiscal capacity (ability to pay) by the county and further reductions in BEP are expected for the upcoming year. Exact figures will not be available until May, however.

“I certainly hope to avoid tax increases. That’s going to be my No. 1 thing, but ultimately that’s up to the County Commission.”

