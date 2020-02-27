Mayor offers update on Hartsville’s Streetscape project

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Streetscape project is well underway in Hartsville and while it is expected to contribute to downtown beautification, East Main Street is a bit of a mess at the moment.

Construction work has been delayed to some extent because of the wet weather, but County Mayor Stephen Chambers told The Vidette crews are still currently hoping to meet its April 5 deadline for completion.

“It’s been delayed; rain and weather set us back some,” Chambers said. “There have been issues here and there.”

The mayor said another problem arose when crews digging found limestone blocks under the street.

“That surprised them a bit and they had to do some alteration to the plans for the storm drainage system,” the mayor added. “Aside from those, they say they’re surprised they haven’t seen more issues.”

Other issues arising during construction have been the inability to access the front entrance of the old courthouse and holes along the side of the road. At one point, sheriff’s deputies had to rope off some of those holes to address safety concerns.

Chambers said he has worked with the construction crews to prevent future issues.

“It’s going well. If we could get a period where we didn’t have any rain, I think it’d be moving a lot quicker.”

The mayor said he had received “8 to 10 complaints” from business owners and residents asking about the Streetscape, but added that the plans require access to be available to any business along the project route.

The commemorative bricks in front of the courthouse are being kept and will be used in some future project, Chambers said. Some of the bricks were damaged in removal, but the mayor said the construction company would reimburse the county for any replacement costs.

“We’re working with the Downtown Revitalization Committee to get as many records as we can, and replace them exactly as they are,” he said. “We took pictures beforehand so we know exactly what they look like.”

Tax sale: Trousdale County will hold a tax sale on 13 delinquent properties on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Justice Center on Main Street.

A list of properties available was in last week’s issue of The Hartsville Vidette and is also available by contacting Clerk & Master Shelly Jones at 615-374-2996.

