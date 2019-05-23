Mayor presents estimated costs of merging fire, EMS

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

County Mayor Stephen Chambers presented estimated costs of a merger between the Volunteer Fire, Rescue Squad and EMS departments during a pair of meetings last week.

The County Commission had requested budget estimates from the mayor at its April meeting and delayed a second vote on the merger to allow for Chambers’ office to compile those numbers.

At the Emergency Services Committee meeting on May 14, the mayor presented costs of merging the VFD and Rescue Squad that were estimated at $49,000. Most of that funding would go toward purchasing required turnout gear for members of the Rescue Squad who opted to join the fire department. The remainder involved the additional cost of utilities for having personnel at the fire hall on a 24/7 basis.

“When I met with (Fire) Chief (Mark) Beeler, (EMS) Director (Matt) Batey, Mr. (Ken) Buckmaster, and Mark Carman, they said there were 13 Rescue Squad… that would need fire turnout gear and seven firefighters that need to replace theirs,” Chambers told commissioners.

“We’re transferring out four or five sets a year,” added commissioner Ken Buckmaster, who serves as a volunteer firefighter. “We got a little bit behind several years ago and that hurt us some.”

Chambers also included two sets of self-contained breathing apparatus and two spare bottles for those units in his budget estimate. Otherwise, he added the current costs of the fire and Rescue Squad to come up with projected costs.

He added that most of that $49,000 would not be a recurring expense as a combined department would not need to buy as much replacement gear in future years.

“You’ll see a jump in your first year… you won’t have that in your second year,” Chambers said.

There is also an anticipated cost of $9,000 in salary increases for nine EMS workers who are trained in fire response and would be added to the fire department’s rolls.

The mayor also presented two options for expanding the fire hall to accommodate extra personnel but added that neither option was planned for the upcoming year’s budget.

Chambers estimated $612,000 for adding sleeping quarters, a kitchen, office space and showers as well as three new vehicle bays, or $758,690 to double the size of the facility.

“We’re not in any fiscal shape to expand that building now,” Chambers said. “We’re not going to do it this year.”

At Thursday’s County Commission work session, Chambers said the county could use the Ambulance Service’s fund balance to pay for costs of merging the various departments. The mayor said he had spoken with the state comptroller’s office, which indicated that moving those funds – along with current funds for fire and Rescue – into a new dedicated fund for a combined department would be permissible.

“You can do it; you just have to do it that particular way,” the mayor said.

As of the end of April, the Ambulance Service’s fund balance was just over $627,000. Chambers told The Vidette that number is expected to drop to just over $491,000 by the end of June.

The Commission is scheduled to vote on the merger at its May 28 meeting. Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.