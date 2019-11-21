More calls, training put Fire Department $22K over budget

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two budget amendments, including an additional $22,520 for the Volunteer Fire Department, will be on the agenda for Monday’s County Commission meeting.

The Budget & Finance Committee voted at its Nov. 18 meeting to recommend approval of the request, which is a substantial increase from the department’s budgeted amount, which was just over $34,000.

Interim Fire Chief Mark Beeler told commissioners the extra funds were needed due to increases in the number of volunteers, required training and call volume over the last year.

