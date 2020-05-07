No property tax hike in 2020-21 Trousdale budget

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County taxpayers can expect to see no increase in property taxes as part of the 2020-21 budget.

That statement came during the first of three hearings on the county budget on Monday evening. Members of the Budget & Finance Committee met in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse to allow for social distancing. It was the first time commissioners had met in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Mayor Stephen Chambers presented what he called a conservative budget, saying, “We’re not sure what the economic landscape is going to be here in a few months.”

What a penny of property tax will bring in has not yet been finalized, Chambers said, though it is expected to rise slightly from last year, when that figure was $24,989. The budget was based on an estimate of $25,315, but the official number will be released sometime in May.

Current property tax rates are $2.4388 in the county and $0.8753 in the Urban Services District.

The budget calls for a 2.5 percent raise for county employees, including non-certified school employees, such as janitors and kitchen staff. Teachers are already set to receive a 2 percent raise from the state.

It was also noted that 2020-21 will have 27 pay periods rather than the typical 26, meaning there is a one-time increase in payroll costs. That situation comes up every 11 years, according to the mayor.

Chambers’ budget does not incorporate $585,000 that the county is eligible for through the governor’s COVID-19 relief plan. He noted that those funds have specific instances in which they can be used and that no decision had been made yet on where to use those.

“Where that will go will be based upon what projects we decide to fund with it,” the mayor said of the relief funds.

The mayor noted that the current fiscal year’s projections have Trousdale County with a general fund surplus of around $722,000 and a projected fund balance of roughly $4.6 million on June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell did note that Trousdale County might be in better position to weather a financial hit, as tourism and hotel tax receipts do not play a large role in local finances.

“We’re probably in better shape than most,” he said.

Commissioners are scheduled to examine the sheriff’s budget and that of the school system at the second night of hearings on May 7.

JSMS roof: Commissioners voted 8-2 to recommend to the full Commission that they take out a 10-year bond to fund replacing the roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School. Gary Claridy and Gary Walsh cast the votes against the proposal.

The School Board accepted at its April meeting a bid of $989,473 for replacing the roof. That bid contains a 10 percent contingency, which would be used to cover unexpected costs.

The county received a proposed interest rate of 2.92 percent, meaning over 10 years the full cost would be roughly $1,149 million if the contingency were used.

In budget negotiations last year, commissioners agreed to fund the roof replacement with the school system picking up the first year’s payment of roughly $114,000.

The County Commission will have to approve the funding at its May 26 meeting.

