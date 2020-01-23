Overcrowding at Trousdale jail draws commissioners’ attention

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Overcrowding at the Trousdale County Jail and coming up with solutions was the focus of the Law Enforcement Committee at last Thursday’s meeting.

Sheriff Ray Russell and William Wall of the County Corrections Partnership Initiative (CCPI) made a presentation to commissioners about the increasing number of inmates in the local jail over the past few years.

CCPI is a voluntary initiative to assist in addressing jail issues and reforms, and provides education and awareness regarding operations and problems with local jails.

“Everybody’s been discussing for the last few years building a new jail… the grand jury, mayor, former mayor, the public…” Russell said. “We’ve talked about work-release programs and money for that.”

“We know the jail has an issue with overcrowding,” Wall added. “For the size and age of that facility, (Sheriff Russell) and his staff do a great job.”

According to information provided, the average daily population at the jail from January 2019 to November 2019 ranged from 39 to 59. The jail is currently rated for a capacity of 44. For the past five years, the jail has operated at an average of 107.4 percent of capacity, based on the information provided.

Russell said over the years, he has had to convert one cell to hold female prisoners because of an increase in those numbers. The rated female capacity of Trousdale County’s jail is six, but from July to October last year the average number of women held was 14.

The sheriff also said in some instances, he had to hold women in the drunk tank to keep them separated from more violent offenders. In other instances, he has sent prisoners to other counties.

Another problem is when inmates are released from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center but have holds to face charges in other jurisdictions. In those instances, the prisoners are held locally until they can be turned over to those other jurisdictions.

The jail also holds a number of state inmates. In November 2019 that number was 23. While moving those inmates out is an option, the county receives reimbursement from the state for housing them and that could cost the county as much as $150,000 annually.

“This is not an anomaly; this is a trend and it’s going to continue and possibly grow beyond where we are now,” said committee chairman Dwight Jewell.

Other issues Wall pointed out were an outside recreation yard that he called “an escape hazard,” the lack of booking cells and lack of separate medical facilities.

Wall did emphasize that he felt the sheriff’s office did an excellent job with operating the jail despite the current challenges.

The committee will hear again from CCPI at its next scheduled meeting to look at options available – everything from moving out state inmates to constructing a new jail. That meeting will be held in February, but a date had not been set at press time.

“Once we have that information, we can make an informed decision,” Jewell said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]