Parks & Recreation Committee seeks to improve pool’s finances

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the county’s Parks & Recreation Committee discussed ways to improve the financial situation of the swimming pool during a Feb. 21 meeting.

The pool lost over $15,000 in 2018 and while it has never been a moneymaker, commissioners want to reduce that impact on the bottom line.

There were 30 pool parties and 21 individual/family passes sold last year and the pool brought in $20,521. Payroll expenses were $20,901, but chemicals and repair work accounted for most of the loss.

“We have a lot of people coming in (to the county), and if you don’t go out to the park, you might not even know we have a pool,” said Chamber of Commerce director Natalie Knudsen, who addressed the group.

Knudsen said the Chamber would work with county government to promote the pool through flyers and other means.

Holding adult exercise classes was another option tossed about, as were swimming lessons for children.

The pool typically opens after school lets out in mid-May and closes the weekend before school resumes in July or August.

Discussions will continue at the committee’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Landon Gulley updated the committee on work done at the Little League fields, including new press boxes. Gulley said concrete was donated by Garrott Bros., and work was done by Little League parents and volunteers.

Also, County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners the county is receiving a $20,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health, which he wants to use for a study to see what people want to see improved in the park.

“We want to do a master study for the park. There’ll be a lot of public input… and they’ll come out with a plan for what improvements can be made to the park.”

Chambers said such a study could be used to secure future grants to fund park improvements.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.