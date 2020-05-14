Planning Commission gives site approval to meat processing plant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Construction of a meat-processing plant in Hartsville could begin as soon as next week after the Planning Commission gave site approval for plans during Monday night’s meeting.

VIEW SITE PLAN: Meat Plant

Steve Anderson of Carthage purchased the property at the intersection of Halltown Road and Industrial Park Drive from the Industrial Development Board earlier this year. Anderson had announced last year his intention to build a USDA-certified meat processing plant on the property.

The property sale was delayed when it was found that Trousdale County still held deed to the property and had never transferred the title to the Industrial Board.

“We’ll be pushing dirt; we’re ready to go,” Anderson told The Vidette. “We’re hoping to be open by January 2021.”

Anderson purchased just over nine acres of property, but the facility will be a small one – 8,790 square feet according to the site plan presented. There will also be a covered loading and drop-off area in the back of the facility.

There is a 240-foot buffer to Halltown Road and a landscaping buffer will also be required.

“I hope the community realizes more than ever what an asset it would be to have a meat-processing facility in their town,” Anderson said. “I want to be a good neighbor and I’ve done everything I can do to build a facility that’s state of the art.”

Anderson said his facility would have a USDA inspector on site full time. He has previously said the plant will be limited in capacity to around 10 head of cattle per day.

The Planning Commission also gave site plan approval for a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Highways 231 and 25 on the property that once was a military surplus store.

Scott Hunter of Horizon Construction told The Vidette that groundbreaking on the property would probably take place in July.

“It’s going to have regular gas on the front and diesel pumps on the side, like a mini truck stop,” Hunter said. “We should hopefully see groundbreaking in July and we’ve got an eight-month trajectory of completion.”

The board also voted to recommend a rezoning of property at 312 Broadway from C-2 (commercial) to R-1 (residential). The request came from Lance Howell, whose family is trying to sell the house located there.

Howell said there was a contract on the house but that the buyer’s financing required the zoning to meet the usage.

Commissioners noted that multiple properties across Trousdale County have had to be similarly rezoned in recent months because of similar issues.

That rezoning will go to the County Commission for a first reading at its May 26 meeting. If approved, a second reading and public hearing would take place in June.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]