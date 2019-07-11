Planning Commission pushes buffer requirement for new construction

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Planning Commission moved forward Monday evening with a change to zoning regulations regarding buffer strips between existing homes and new construction.

Under the proposed changes, developers building on land that adjoins residential or agricultural zoned property will be required to install a buffer at least 10 feet wide which must include a solid fence (chain link will not meet the requirement) at least seven feet tall and landscaping along said fence, including trees.

The new regulations must be approved by the County Commission in two readings. The first reading will be at the next Commission meeting on July 22.

The Planning Commission also gave its recommendation of approval for a zoning change for property on Rogers Street. The owner is looking to divide a parcel of land and rezone it from R-1 to R-2 to allow for a doublewide trailer to be place on the new tract.

That request also must be approved by the County Commission, including a public hearing. The first reading will be in July, with the public hearing and second reading in August.

Two plot approvals received OKs from the Planning Commission on Monday: one on Browning Branch Road and the other on Armstrong Lane.

