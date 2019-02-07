Planning Commission scheduled to meet Monday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two zoning changes and two residential developments are on February’s agenda for the Planning Commission.

The first zoning request is for six acres of property at 2885 Highway 231S to be changed from A-1 (agriculture) to C-1 (commercial). The stated purpose is for a proposed restaurant and wedding venue.

The second request is 6.73 acres on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 (industrial) to A-1 (agriculure). There are already homes and other agricultural tracts in the surrounding area despite it being zoned industrial, as noted on the agenda.

If the requests are approved, they would still require approval from the County Commission after two readings and a public hearing.

The two residential developments are Phase 2 of the Hickory Ridge Subdivision and would extend Acorn Trail Lane to create 19 additional housing lots. The other is for planned multi-residential development in the form of two town home buildings with four units each, located on Highway 25 west of the Hickory Ridge area.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]