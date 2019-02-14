Planning Commission splits on zoning requests at February meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the Planning Commission recommended approval of one request to rezone property and recommended rejection of another during Monday night’s meeting.

The rejection came by a 5-4 vote on a request to rezone property along Highway 231 South, just south of Crook Lane, from A-1 (agriculture) to C-1 (commercial) to allow the property owners to build a restaurant and wedding venue.

Rick Gregory, representative for the Greater Nashville Regional Council, said a wedding venue could be a special exemption use under A-1 and that a rezone might not be necessary. But Chairman Rod Bowen asked if a restaurant met that same exemption and Gregory stated his opinion that it did not.

The request will still be considered by the County Commission at its Feb. 25 meeting as commissioners are free to ignore the recommendation of the Planning Commission.

A second zoning request, which was recommended for approval, came from property owners on Windy Acres Lane from M-1 (industrial) to A-1.

Gregory said around 650 acres in that area had been zoned industrial decades earlier and no one seemed to know why. He speculated that when TVA was looking at expanding in Hartsville in the 1970s and 80s, the area might have been intended as an industrial park.

Bowen noted that there are currently several residences in the area already, but Building Inspector Dwight Jewell commented that banks are looking more closely at zoning when considering loan requests for home construction.

“Lending institutions are calling before they approve loans asking about zoning,” Jewell said. “It’s becoming more and more an issue… I don’t see how we in good faith can not approve this.”

A request for preliminary plat approval for Phase 2 of the Hickory Ridge project was deferred at the request of the builder after concerns were raised about water runoff.

“What’s being done to address the (water) runoff since this is pretty much a hill?” asked Commission member Mark Swaffer.

“As a resident of this subdivision, I had to spend $2,000 to have a French drain installed to keep water from washing out my foundation and my neighbor’s front,” added Commission member David Thomas. “The water already running… is pretty substantial.”

Current residents of Hickory Ridge also noted that water flow downhill was affecting their homes, with one resident saying she had water underneath her house and mold.

The Planning Commission also gave site plan approval for two four-unit town homes on 6.97 acres of property west of the Hickory Ridge subdivision.

