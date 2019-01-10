Potential hotel site on agenda for Planning Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Planning Commission is scheduled to hear three new zoning requests at its Monday meeting, including a potential site for a hotel.

That property is located on McMurry Blvd. East at Hickory Ridge Lane and is owned by Hartsville Cabinet & Millwork. Totaling 4.29 acres, the property is currently zoned R-1 (residential). The request is to change it to C-2 (commercial).

Chamber of Commerce Natalie Knudsen told The Vidette the property is one of two sites that local investors have identified as possible sites for a hotel. County government conducted a feasibility study last year that concluded Hartsville could support a 47-room hotel. Two hotel chains have met with Chamber officials and potential investors since then to gauge interest.

Knudsen added that the zoning request did not mean investors had chosen that site and that a final decision on where a hotel might go is still up in the air.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the request would then require approval from the County Commission in two separate votes.

Also on the Planning Commission’s agenda are:

A request for rezoning a 29-acre tract of land on Skillet Creek Road from A-1 to R-1 to allow for single family residential lots;

A request for rezoning land on Hayes Avenue from R-1 to R-3 for proposed multi-family condo/townhomes;

An updated site plan for Garrott Bros.’ proposed ready-mix concrete plant that would be located at White Oak and Planters; and

A zoning change on property along Cemetery Lane.

The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.