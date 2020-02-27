Property assessor Dewayne Byrd receives Three Star certification

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Assessor of Property Dewayne Byrd was recently presented with Three-Star Certification at a regional meeting of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO).

Receiving Three-Star Certification is an annual process in which each Assessor of Property is independently reviewed for technical compliance by the Tennessee Comptroller’s division of property assessments. To be certified, each office must successfully complete the monitoring process and complete necessary continuing education requirements. Once those standards are met, the property assessor can apply for verification from the TNAAO.

“I am honored to serve as the Assessor of Property and remain committed to doing the best job possible,” said Byrd, who has served as Trousdale County’s Assessor of Property since 2008. “Mass appraisal is always undergoing changes and it takes a lot of work to stay current with the laws and requirements. I have a good team and we are dedicated to making sure the system is fair and equitable for all taxpayers in Trousdale County.”

“The Three-Star Certification is a professional standard of operations recognized by the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers. The certification represents an operational analysis for compliance in the numerous standards monitored by the division of property assessments, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuing education. Dewayne Byrd’s commitment continues to pay dividends for the taxpayers of Trousdale County,” added Will Denami, executive director of TNAAO, in a press statement.

TNAAO is a professional organization comprised of the elected officials serving as Assessors of Property statewide. TNAAO works to ensure fairness and uniformity in statutes regarding the assessment of property and to promote excellence through best practices and professionalism.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports