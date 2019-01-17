Proposed Hickory Ridge rezone passes first step in approval process

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed rezoning of property near Hickory Ridge Lane received a positive recommendation from the Planning Commission on Monday night in spite of opposition from neighborhood residents.

The request from Hartsville Cabinet & Millwork is to rezone 4.29 acres along Highway 25 at Hickory Ridge from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (commercial).

Commissioners voted to recommend approval to the County Commission, which will have to vote twice and hold a public hearing on the matter. Mark Swaffer cast a ‘no’ vote and David Thomas abstained, noting that he owns property in the Hickory Ridge area.

The property in question has been identified as a potential site for a Hartsville hotel by the Chamber of Commerce and local investors. The group is continuing to search for a location and no decision has been made.

“The hotel, through (Chamber Director Natalie) Knudsen, did contact me, but I don’t believe they’ll put a hotel there. There’s other sites that I think are more useful, but this site does have everything it would need,” said Jerry Ford, retired owner of Hartsville Cabinet.

Ford, who also chairs the County Commission, said he intended to recuse himself when the rezone comes before the Commission. First reading will likely occur at the Commission’s Jan. 28 meeting.

Rick Gregory, representative from the Greater Nashville Regional Council, noted that a rezone would fill in stretches of commercially zoned property along Highway 25 and recommended approval.

“It makes sense to extend the C-2 zoning districts along Highway 25 to include this property,” Gregory said.

Residents of the Hickory Ridge area spoke in opposition to the planned rezoning, citing concerns over traffic, property values and how commercial business would look in that location.

“We have questions about impact studies, lowering our property values… the signage and disruption,” said Jonathan Peace. “My children can play in the street now, they probably won’t be able to.

“(The property) may meet all the criteria for commercial… Speedo meets the criteria and I don’t think it would look good on me.”

Two other zoning requests received approval and also move on to the County Commission:

Rezoning 29 acres on Skillet Creek Road from A-1 to R-1 for proposed single family residential lots; and

Rezoning property on Hayes Street from R-1 to R-3 to allow for the construction of multi-family townhomes.

Both requests must also receive approval from the County Commission.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.