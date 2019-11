By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A public meeting is scheduled for next week to allow Trousdale County residents an opportunity to see and comment on potential improvements to Hartsville City Park.

The City Park Master Plan Open House will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. at the Community Center. Afterward, the Parks & Recreation Committee will meet at the Community Center at 6 p.m. to review the plan.

