By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The public had an opportunity to weigh in on two design concepts for Hartsville City Park during an open house Tuesday at the Community Center.

Architectural firm Kimley-Horn presented two plans in a pair of public meetings after being commissioned earlier this year to come up with a master plan for park improvements. The county’s Parks & Recreation Committee also met Tuesday evening to view the plans and offer its input.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!