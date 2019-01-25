Rezoning requests highlight County Commission agenda for January

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Rezoning requests and improvements to the county’s animal shelter highlight the agenda for next week’s County Commission meeting on Monday.

Commissioners are scheduled to take up four zoning requests, including a proposed rezone of property near Hickory Ridge Lane from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (commercial).

That request, along with proposed rezoning of properties on Skillet Creek Lane and Hayes Street, are scheduled to receive votes on first reading. A public hearing and second vote will be held at the Commission’s February meeting before any of those take effect.

A rezone of property at the intersection of River Valley Road and Cemetery Lane from R-2 to R-3 is scheduled for a public hearing and second vote Monday.

Commissioners have four budget amendments on the agenda:

$3,861 for building improvements to the animal shelter (internal transfer of funds);

$5,216.63 in insurance recovery for the Sheriff’s Department (internal transfer);

$3,436 for a plat cabinet for the Register of Deeds office (fund balance draw); and

$300 for a smartphone for judicial commissioner (fund balance draw).

The Animal Control Board wishes to use funds to build an area for possible intakes of aggressive dogs at the facility.

Also on the agenda are resolutions to allow the sheriff and EMS to declare and sell at auction 10 vehicles as surplus equipment, the 2019 county road list with the additions of Bryson Lane and Slagel Lane and a Community Development Block Grant application.

The following appointments are also on the agenda:

Tawana Flatt to a two-year term on the Local Emergency Planning Committee;

Landon Gulley, Freida Cornwell, William Beasley and Jerry Ford to two-year terms on the Agriculture Committee;

Katie Mae Harper to a five-year term on the Housing Authority;

Heather Bay to a four-year term on the Industrial Development Board;

Linda Sue Johnson to a two-year term on the Animal Board; and

Bobby Joe Lewis to a two-year term on the Highway Commission.

The County Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the upper courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

