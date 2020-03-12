Second town hall forum centers on uses for wheel, sales taxes

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Discussions at last week’s town hall forum on the wheel tax and sales tax centered around what uses the funds should be allocated toward.

Trousdale County commissioners held their second such forum on March 5 to allow the public to weigh in on the possibility of creating a new wheel tax after the current one expires in May 2022, as well as a half-cent increase in the local option sales tax.

A sales tax increase would have to be passed by referendum, while a wheel tax could go to referendum or be passed by the County Commission.

While noting there are no current plans to bring either tax option to a vote, County Mayor Stephen Chambers said, “So far the discussions concerning the wheel tax have been to bring it to the voters.”

Both commissioners and members of the public seemed to agree that if a wheel tax is proposed, it should be allocated to some specific purpose. The current wheel tax of $40 goes toward paying off the costs of constructing Trousdale County High School.

“We should tag it to something specific; that way the people in the community know what it goes to,” said commissioner Amber Russell.

The eventual need for a new jail dominated discussion of potential uses for a wheel tax. State officials told commissioners last month that Trousdale’s jail could go under a corrective plan of action this year because of chronic overcrowding.

Sheriff Ray Russell said a committee was being formed to partner with the state and come up with a firm proposal on building a jail, including costs. Initial estimates have been anywhere from $10 million to $15 million.

Even if the funds from a new wheel tax were put toward a new jail, Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell noted that money would likely not completely cover costs.

“It’s a big capital project if we have to build a jail… We know we’re going to have to do something. It’s going to take more than a $40 wheel tax. That’s why we want your input and ideas.”

The current wheel tax brought in just over $356,000 in 2019, according to figures from the mayor’s office.

Other commissioners noted that housing state prisoners in a new jail could offset some of the costs. Trousdale’s current jail has housed state prisoners for years, bringing in as much as $150,000 annually into the general fund.

Jewell also noted that Wilson County voters had just passed a sales tax increase in the March 3 election. A half-cent increase in Trousdale County’s sales tax would have brought in just over $319,000 last year, according to estimates.

“We felt like (sales tax) was the easiest way to raise revenues in a way that people would not hardly miss the difference,” Jewell said. “That’s why I am still very much in favor of taking this to referendum, pleading our case to the people of the county and letting them decide if they feel this is a fair way to raise revenues.”

The mind of the audience and commissioners seemed to be that a decision on the wheel tax did not need to take place until the current one expires in two years.

“We should not be having a discussion over a new wheel tax until the current one expires,” said Brian Crook, who lives in the 8th District.

Mayor Chambers agreed, saying he favored putting talk of a wheel tax off for now.

“Right now, we don’t even know what a jail would cost,” the mayor said. “There’s also a lot of discussions that will have to be held… I would like to wait until 2022.”

A third town hall forum to discuss the wheel tax and sales tax will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the courthouse.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]