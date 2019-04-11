Sen. Ferrell Haile backs legislation to promote Baby Courts

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Legislation sponsored by Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), adding five new Safe Baby Courts to the state’s seven existing programs unanimously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

In 2017 the General Assembly passed legislation, also sponsored by Haile, to create the “Zero to Three Court Initiative” to improve outcomes for infants, toddlers and families involved in the child welfare system. This initiative was the first expansion of Safe Baby Courts in Tennessee. The Safe Baby Courts aim to ensure secure and permanent placement for those children by focusing on rehabilitating parents who suffer from substance abuse disorders, so they can be reunited with their children.

“These courts have proven to be successful in their efforts,” said Haile. “And I hope to see more lives positively impacted by the program’s expansion.”

Haile recently spent time visiting Tennessee’s Safe Baby Courts to listen to front line workers and assess the courts’ progress. The legislation is a result of the state’s ongoing efforts to develop these courts and seeks to assist them as they continue to grow.

“I recently had the opportunity to witness a graduation for two families from the Safe Baby Court in Grundy County, and it was certainly a day of celebration for the children to go back into the home,” described Haile. “Because of the services and support offered by the Safe Baby Court, the parents were able to turn their lives around from drug addiction and create a stable home for their children. It was extremely encouraging to see the progress made to put these families back together and the gratitude of the parents for the program.”

In addition to the creation of five new courts, which is funded in the governor’s budget, the legislation also:

• Authorizes the creation of additional Safe Baby Courts, if funding is available;

• Gives the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) the authority to determine locations of Safe Baby Courts;

• Clarifies that a case can be referred to a Safe Baby Court at any time as long as it meets the criteria;

• Clarifies that the Safe Baby Court judge can terminate an individual’s participation in the program at any time if the participant fails to comply with the program’s requirements;

• Establishes an informal Safe Baby Court Advisory Committee; and

• Provides the departments guidance related to the use of volunteers and expanding Safe Baby Courts into adjacent counties.

The Safe Baby Court program does not have a set duration for participants. Court staff and the presiding judge and magistrate track the progress of enrollees over a period of months as they attend support group meetings, take life skill and parenting classes, and receive mental health therapy and counseling. However, not all parents who go through the Safe Baby Court program are reunited with their children.

“There is another family at one of our Safe Baby Courts who had a different outcome but an equally important one. After going through the program and receiving help and support, one mother was able to realize she did not have the ability to care for her children in a manner she desired and surrendered her children. Because of her responsible action, her children were able to find a permanent home in less than nine months, without the usual court battles and years it takes to find a permanent home. And that’s a real win. These are just some of the success stories from the Safe Baby Courts, and I am confident this program will continue to help families and children across the state,” Haile concluded.