Sheriff lays out funding requests for upcoming budget

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell presented a list of budget requests, including two new dispatchers and a raise for current employees, during last Tuesday’s meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee.

Russell said an increase in calls over recent years showed a need for additional dispatchers. According to figures provided by the Sheriff’s Department, Trousdale County’s dispatch office received 9,049 calls for service in 2013. In 2017, that number was 14,169. The number did decrease slightly in 2018 with 13,809 calls.

“Some of the deputies are certified dispatch,” Russell said, “but it’s gotten where… you’ve got four or five phone lines ringing. We dispatch for fire, EMS, us… Their job needs as much support as the deputies out there.”

Trousdale currently has one dispatcher per shift with assistance but Russell said he envisioned going to two per shift in the coming future.

The sheriff estimated two dispatchers would cost roughly $30,000 each, not including benefits.

With regards to raises for employees, Russell said he planned to request one equal to the one he receives from the state.

Chairman Dwight Jewell said County Mayor Stephen Chambers had indicated to him there would be no requests in the budget for raises for county employees this year, except for the Water Department. Raises for constitutional officers are determined by the General Assembly and Russell said he had been told to expect a 2.8 percent increase this year.

The Sheriff’s Department did provide raises in the current year’s budget based on time in service, costing almost $240,000.

Russell said he also wanted to budget $20,000 for cameras to cover both the interior and exterior of the Justice Center.

“That way if something does happen, we can go back and look it up,” Russell said. “I can’t believe they didn’t fit that in when they (built) this.”

Russell also said a judge had asked about a public-address system, which was not expected to be a significant expense.

Also, Jewell said the 911 Board had agreed to request some funding for radio equipment for the Pumpkin Branch Road tower. Also, a fiber-optic link will be needed between that tower and one in downtown Hartsville as the two towers are not within line of sight.

